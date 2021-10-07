4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $649,500

Meticulous duplex in downtown Skaneateles offers two bedrooms and two full baths in each unit. This property was taken down to the studs in 2014 and converted into a 2 family home and has been operating as a successful long term rental. Both units include private entrances an open floor plan, 2 ensuite bedrooms with bathrooms, private laundry, private patio, and mudroom off side entrance. Kitchens are equipped with granite and quartz counters, island/breakfast bar, and stainless appliances. In the downstairs unit the back bedroom has beautiful vaulted ceilings with beams and a separate entrance. Unique to the upstairs unit are the high ceilings in the great room that allow for an open feeling and tons of built in cabinets for storage. The property also has an outdoor back patio area and shed. Each unit comes with three off street parking spaces. The best part about this property is its proximity to shops, restaurants, and the vibrant downtown Skaneateles community. This home can be used as an investment or be converted back to a single family home