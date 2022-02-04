4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $649,900

This charming spacious Village home is just steps from the Village center. The home features front porch, 2 car attached garage w storage room, updated baths, freshly painted interior, original grand staircase, hardwoods on 1st floor and new flooring on 2nd floor, first floor laundry, tall ceilings, newer windows and roof, large mudroom, and guest suite (previously used as an in-law apt. The classification does not convey w house). This area designed by Bob Eggelston consists of a small kitchen, living room w brick wood burning FP and built-ins, balcony, full bathroom, laundry closet and bedroom. This could become an amazing master suite or bonus room, the large basement houses lots of storage room and a workshop with a garage door to the backyard. This is a rare gem.