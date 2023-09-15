Step into village living w/this charming & character-filled home. Enjoy mornings on the inviting front porch or retreat to the tranquility of the back deck. This lovingly maintained residence boasts seamless room-to-room flow. On the lower level, discover a modern kitchen w/practical walk-in pantry/first-floor laundry room. The kitchen gracefully connects to the family room, providing easy access to the deck, while the adjacent dining room & formal living room off the front hall offer additional spaces to unwind. A convenient half bath completes this floor. Upstairs, the primary bedroom boasts a walk-in closet, an ensuite bath featuring a no-step shower, and a glimpse of seasonal lake views. Three additional bedrooms & a well-appointed bathroom round out the second floor. Pull-down stairs allow access to the attic area. A spacious basement finishes off the home’s interior. The deep, fully fenced backyard, complete with a patio, offers endless play and entertaining possibilities. Perfectly situated, this home is within walking distance to shops, restaurants, the lake, and schools. Simply move in; village life awaits you!