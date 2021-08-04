Set on just over 20 certified organic acres (10 fenced in acres) with stunning western lake views, this 1878 Farmhouse has been tastefully updated for today’s lifestyle. 5 bedrooms (1 on the first floor), 4.5 baths, plus spacious sunroom, office, and formal living room offer room for everyone. Character abounds with formal dining room with side porch, formal living room, formal bay window, fireplaced family room, all with hardwood floors. A cook’s dream, the spacious country kitchen features 3 stainless steel sinks, large island, tons of cabinet space, and views of the lake. The 2nd floor offers a master suite with his and hers closet and full bathroom as well as 3 other bedrooms, 1 bath and hall closet. The 2 car attached garage and garage door workshop attached to the home has tons of room for all your projects. The beautiful historic barn offers the most amazing view on the entire property. The pole barn on the property allows for tons of storage and don’t forget to sit on the back side of the house and watch the sunset in the spacious backyard! Come home to 1789 East Lake Rd, or would be a perfect venue to make your dreams of operating a bed and breakfast come true!
4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $689,900
