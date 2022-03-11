4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $699,000

Charming home in desirable Heritage Woods subdivision in the village of Skaneateles. In ground pool, new windows, finished waterproofed basement, indoor hot tub, enclosed sun room, and hardwood floors are some of the beautiful features of this home. First floor includes eat-in kitchen, enclosed sun room with hot tub and heat, formal dining, formal living, living room, mudroom, and half bath with first floor laundry. The second floor includes a master suite with full bathroom and two closets. The additional 3 bedrooms are generous sized and all have closets. The hall bathroom has double sinks and separate water closet with toilet and shower. Finished basement offers additional space for hobbies or living room. The backyard is an entertainer's dream with 12 foot in ground pool. When you put your own personal touches on this home, it will be your dream house!