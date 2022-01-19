Spacious, light filled home in wonderful Singing Woods neighborhood sharing 250 feet of Skaneateles lakefront, 13 acres with nature trails, tennis court, and ability to hoist a boat or have a boat mooring. Open kitchen and family room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, living room, office, large owner's suite, and full walk-out basement. Improvements include new propane furnace, water softener and reverse osmosis system, new multi-level composite deck, new insulated garage door, and driveway resurfacing among others. The property is only a short drive away from all that the Village of Skaneateles has to offer. Home is located within the award-winning Skaneateles School District.
4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $765,000
