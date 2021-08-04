4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $849,900

This stunning sprawling property on 3 acres in a neighborhood is spectacular! The open floor plan, 2 story open foyer, and gorgeous back yard view greets you as you walk in the front door. The first floor includes a new gas fireplace, open living room with tons of natural light, formal dining room, kitchen, breakfast nook, double doors to outdoor patio/deck, laundry, and first floor master. The first floor master has space for custom closet and has it's own private deck. The second story has 3 large bedrooms all with en suite bathrooms and large closets. The 2nd floor master has 2 walk in closets, large bathroom with jacuzzi tub, rainfall shower and private Juliette deck. The extra wide hallway and living space area on the second floor make the hallway grand. The full unfinished basement has potential to be finished for more living space, rec room, movie theatre, etc.