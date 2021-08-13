4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $899,000

Enjoy the tranquil setting and magnificent views of Five Mile Point. This Adirondack Style cottage with knotty pine woodwork and post & beam construction has 4 bedrooms and a loft. Relax on the porch looking out at the lake vistas. Ready to hit the lake? Just walk across the yard and straight into the water or out onto your dock, this camp has that level pebble beach lake frontage you want but can't find - No Cliffs No Stairs! The large yard has shade trees for you to string a hammock and doze off, but it's also the perfect setting for BBQs and lawn games then relaxing with beverages at the fire pit taking in the sunset. Showings delayed until Monday 7/26 and negotiations until Sunday 8/1, please submit offers by Sat 7/31 at 8 p.m.