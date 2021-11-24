Stunning sprawling home on 3 acres in the desirable Enclave development. . Open floor plan and 2 story foyer greet you as you walk in the front door. First floor includes a large living room, with tons of natural light and gas fireplace, kitchen, breakfast nook, dining room, double doors to outdoor patio/deck, first floor laundry, half bath, and first floor master. First floor master suite has space for custom closet or office, private full bathroom with glass shower and double sinks, and its own private deck. Kitchen includes granite counters, stainless appliances, wall oven and kitchen eat in island. The second story has 3 large bedrooms all with en suite bathrooms and large closets. Second floor master has 2 walk in closets, vaulted ceiling, large bathroom with jacuzzi tub, rainfall shower and private Juliette deck with beautiful country views. Upstairs hall has living space that that could function as an office, play room, or reading nook. Full unfinished HUGE basement has plumbing for a bar, walkout with stairs to the back yard and has unlimited potential! This house has over 4,700 sq feet, a 3 car garage, 3+ acre lot and could not be built for this price!
4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $899,900
