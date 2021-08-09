4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $899,999

Immaculately maintained property within the beautifully established Prentiss Drive village location. Adjacent to a golf course, walking path to West Lake Street & steps away from the Skaneateles Country Club, 3,400 square feet of spacious & light rooms, cathedral ceilings, open layout, flexible space and incredible closets & storage. The Greatroom features 2 story ceilings, a stone fireplace, a grand island with plenty of seating options, an eating area, and sliders to a beautiful patio. The incredible Master suite boasts a large bedroom with an abundance of windows, an expansive bathroom with built-ins, vanity space & a walk in shower, a walk-in closet and an executive office with cathedral ceilings. The wonderful finished space, located above the 3 car garage, offers a private area for guests, an additional living area, or potential for another suite. This house has spectacular storage with a walk-in pantry room, large laundry room, numerous closets, and an expansive & brightly lit lower level with incredible potential for additional square footage. A walking path from Prentiss Drive brings you to West Lake Street closely located near the Skaneateles Country Club.