Stunning sprawling home on 3 acres in the desirable Enclave development. . Open floor plan and 2 story foyer greet you as you walk in the front door. First floor includes a large living room, with tons of natural light and gas fireplace, kitchen, breakfast nook, dining room, double doors to outdoor patio/deck, first floor laundry, half bath, and first floor master. First floor master suite has space for custom closet or office, private full bathroom with glass shower and double sinks, and its own private deck. Kitchen includes granite counters, stainless appliances, wall oven and kitchen eat in island. The second story has 3 large bedrooms all with en suite bathrooms and large closets. Second floor master has 2 walk in closets, vaulted ceiling, large bathroom with jacuzzi tub, rainfall shower and private Juliette deck with beautiful country views. Upstairs hall has living space that that could function as an office, play room, or reading nook. Full unfinished HUGE basement has plumbing for a bar, walkout with stairs to the back yard and has unlimited potential! This house has over 4,700 sq feet, a 3 car garage, 3+ acre lot and could not be built for this price!
4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $929,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Cayuga County Sheriff's Office lieutenant has filed a lawsuit claiming the state Attorney General's Office is illegally withholding records …
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
A Cayuga County resident has died of COVID-19, the 106th virus-related fatality in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
After a community firestorm regarding a proposed renaming of Auburn High School, the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education v…
AUBURN — New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy has a message for voters reviewing the five questions on the reverse side of the general…
Several auto dealerships in the Auburn area welcomed a new owner this year, and one longtime employee pointed to a recent event as evidence th…
An Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education member resigned and the organization has not yet established the way it will fill t…
A Cayuga County jury has found an Auburn man guilty of forcible rape.