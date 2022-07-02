Stunning Custom built home nestled on over four acres in the desirable neighborhood of The Enclave. The home accentuates amazing architecural detail and character. The entry way of the home invites you into the open floor plan and offers a great space for living and entertaining. The details of the home are endless from the custom front door, vaulted ceilings with wood beams in the main part of the first floor, magnificent built-ins, top of the line kitchen with high end appliances including Wolf stove, walk-in pantry, island, hickory hardwood floors, first floor bedroom and full bath, living room with gas fireplace, den, mudroom with built-in locker system. The second floor offers the primary bedroom with walk in-closet, stately master bathroom, laundry room, and two great sized bedrooms and bath. The basement is ready to be finished all plumbed for a full bath. Very private setting and not far from the village center. This property is a true charmer.
4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $969,000
