 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Citizen is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cayuga Community College

4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $969,000

4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $969,000

Stunning Custom built home nestled on over four acres in the desirable neighborhood of The Enclave. The home accentuates amazing architecural detail and character. The entry way of the home invites you into the open floor plan and offers a great space for living and entertaining. The details of the home are endless from the custom front door, vaulted ceilings with wood beams in the main part of the first floor, magnificent built-ins, top of the line kitchen with high end appliances including Wolf stove, walk-in pantry, island, hickory hardwood floors, first floor bedroom and full bath, living room with gas fireplace, den, mudroom with built-in locker system. The second floor offers the primary bedroom with walk in-closet, stately master bathroom, laundry room, and two great sized bedrooms and bath. The basement is ready to be finished all plumbed for a full bath. Very private setting and not far from the village center. This property is a true charmer.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News