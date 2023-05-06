Exquisite BRAND NEW Custom built home in the village of Skaneateles. The home offers the finest materials, craftsmanship, and finishes. As you enter the home you are greeted by an open floor plan with gleaming hardwoods, LR with stone gas fireplace and custom wood mantel, nine foot ceilings, chefs kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, soft close drawers, gorgeous lighting, stainless steel Cafe' GE appliances, morning room with a wall of sliding glass doors, custom walk-in pantry, mudroom with closet, locker system, half bath with pedestal sink, and Chicago brick floors. The second floor offers the Primary Suite with custom wood beams, walk-in California closet, vaulted ceiling, and primary bath with heated tiled floors, double vanity, soaking tub, water closet and tiled oversized shower. Two additional bedrooms are great size with California walk-in closets and Jack and Jill bath, heated tiled floors, double vanity and tiled shower with soaking tub. Second floor laundry with sink and soap stone counter great for folding laundry. Finished lower level with stone gas fireplace, bedroom with egress window, and full bath with tiled shower. You will be impressed