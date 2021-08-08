 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles Falls - $249,900

This house has been completely updated with foam insulation all downstairs walls, recessed lighting, vinyl flooring, granite counters, stainless appliances, 1st floor bedroom and bath, 1st floor laundry, hot water boiler units thru out house, roof 4 yrs old, updated mechanicals, replacement windows, interior painted . Four bedrooms, office, eat in kitchen with coffee bar and large mudroom. In ground pool and double lot.

