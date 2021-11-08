 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Solvay - $144,900

4 Bedroom Home in Solvay - $144,900

Wait to you see this wonderful home with Solvay Electric. So much living space. Dining room, living room, Large Eat-in Kitchen, 1st Floor Bedroom and Full Bath and 2nd Floor has 3 Bedrooms and Full bath. Dining Room is Wall to Wall Carpet, Other room is there are throw rugs, so easily to remove to get to those beautiful Hardwood Floor. Recent Updates include---Roof-2016, Furnace 2019, Hot Water Heater 2016, All but 1 Window replaced 2018-2019, and Kitchen with updated Cabinets. Large dry walkout basement. This a Cape Cod but as you drive up looks like a Ranch. The upstairs Dormers are high in 3 Bedrooms and Bathroom, so no bumping your head.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News