4 Bedroom Home in Solvay - $144,900

Wait to you see this wonderful home with Solvay Electric. So much living space. Dining room, living room, Large Eat-in Kitchen, 1st Floor Bedroom and Full Bath and 2nd Floor has 3 Bedrooms and Full bath. Dining Room is Wall to Wall Carpet, Other room is there are throw rugs, so easily to remove to get to those beautiful Hardwood Floor. Recent Updates include---Roof-2016, Furnace 2019, Hot Water Heater 2016, All but 1 Window replaced 2018-2019, and Kitchen with updated Cabinets. Large dry walkout basement. This a Cape Cod but as you drive up looks like a Ranch. The upstairs Dormers are high in 3 Bedrooms and Bathroom, so no bumping your head.