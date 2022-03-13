4 Bedroom Home in Solvay - $152,000

Beautifully Updated & Improved with everything to offer, only thing missing is you!! Recently updated this year this home has new windows, roof, siding, plumbing, electrical, and a 200 amp panel upgrade. The new kitchen was upgraded with nice white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new counter tops, and tile backsplash. Kitchen nicely transitions into dining room, living room and a possible 5th bedroom on the first floor. Newly added powder room and Laundry, with large clean unfinished basement that can be used as a storage. All this within minutes of Fairgrounds, Camillus shopping centers, Destiny USA, Schools, and Hospitals.No garage but driveway in back of home on Worth Ave is in good shape and will park four cars.