4 Bedroom Home in Solvay - $159,900

What a great opportunity to own this home with many updates! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main floor lead into the huge remodeled kitchen, living room and dining room. First floor has a full bathroom and bedroom, upstairs has 3 bedrooms and remodeled bath. The full basement offers plenty of room for storage and laundry area. Located on a huge lot that is 110 x 235, it offers much privacy in the back yard to enjoy relaxing in your hot tub or just hanging out with friends. An added bonus is the huge, heated 2-car garage for all your toys. All this plus Solvay Electric makes it the perfect home for you!