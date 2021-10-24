Nice starter home in Solvay. Solvay Electric!! This house has new floors in den and living room, bonus room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen, 1 bedroom down and 3 upstairs, fenced in yard with shed, 1 car garage is attached to house, but no entry into the house from the garage. New metal roof on main house and new asphalt roof on garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Solvay - $98,500
