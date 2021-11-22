4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $103,500

HUD Home. Abstract and survey are the responsibility of the purchaser. Disclosures Attached. Located 1/2 a mile from OCC, this home is in a great location! Close to shops, dining and Upstate Community Hospital (1 mile), there are so many businesses to explore close to home. This home has just over 1400 sq ft with 2 bedrooms on the first floor and 2 upstairs. The good sized kitchen has plenty of cabinets and there is even first floor laundry!