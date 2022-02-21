Welcome to this unique 4 bedroom 1 bath ranch set on a double lot in the West Genesee School District. This home has been well maintained and cared for over the years by the original owner. Adorable covered front porch perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. On the inside, you'll find a large living room, breakfast room, galley kitchen, 4 nicely sized bedrooms, and a full bath with tub and shower. Rare terrazzo tile throughout the house. Partially finished walkout basement with a pool table that stays, washer and dryer that stay, workshop, and fruit cellar. Many new updates including a new sump pump, re-roofed garage, new thermostat, new rug in the living room, hallway, and bedroom. New refrigerator, new locking mailbox, newer Lennox furnace cleaned annually, and vinyl windows. This home has a commercial rubber membrane roof and a one-car garage with a newer garage door opener. Beautifully manicured large yard, all of this located in the West Genny School District, convenient to highways, and township 5.
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $124,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Auburn woman faces a weapon charge after a shots fired incident in the city on Friday afternoon.
A scavenger hunt in the Auburn area kicks off next week — and the winner will take home $5,000.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
The Auburn Police Department is trying to locate a missing 14-year-old and is asking the public for its assistance.
With arrests looming in connection with a recent police raid on an Auburn smoke shop, the city's nuisance board is working on a review process…
Joe Gagliostro was afraid his family business would fall short of its 100th anniversary by a year or two.
Emily Marshall is no stranger to touring. She's stayed in the cheapest motels, eaten dinners from dashboards and even slept under bus seats.
SAUGERTIES — A young girl reported missing from Tompkins County in 2019 was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New…
POTSDAM — A music education student at the State University of New York in Potsdam campus died from gunshot wounds in what was described as an…