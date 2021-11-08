Welcome to this unique 4 bedroom 1 bath ranch set on a double lot in the West Genesee School District. This home has been well maintained and cared for over the years by the original owner. Adorable covered front porch perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. On the inside, you'll find a large living room, breakfast room, galley kitchen, 4 nicely sized bedrooms, and a full bath with tub and shower. Rare terrazzo tile throughout the house. Partially finished walkout basement with a pool table that stays, washer and dryer that stay, workshop, and fruit cellar. Many new updates including a new sump pump, re-roofed garage, new thermostat, new rug in the living room, hallway, and bedroom. New refrigerator, new locking mailbox, newer Lennox furnace cleaned annually, and vinyl windows. This home has a commercial rubber membrane roof and a one-car garage with a newer garage door opener. Beautifully manicured large yard, all of this located in the West Genny School District, convenient to highways, and township 5.
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $129,900
