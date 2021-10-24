Outstanding Opportunity to own this impressive, 1,584 sq ft, 2-Story, Classic Beauty! Newly landscaped and recently tastefully updated and freshly painted throughout, the 1st floor of this unique Solvay home boasts a bright, spacious kitchen with alluring new flooring and cabinetry; large formal dining room and charming, expansive living room, both with original oak hardwoods (freestanding electric fireplace conveys); a newly carpeted bedrm; an oversized, updated 1/2 bath; convenient office/flex space, complete with shelving (these 3 adjacent rooms are perfect for a master suite); and for addt'l living space, enjoy the inviting, enclosed frt porch with multiple windows for lots of natural light. Upstairs, you'll find a nicely updated full bath and authentic pine hardwoods running throughout the hall and the 3 nice-sized bedrms, 2 with connecting walk-in closets, the 3rd with stairs to the attic. Other bonuses include a full attic, full basement with laundry and detached garage w/loft, all with ample storage. This could be YOUR beautiful NEW HOME! Delayed showings until Fri, 10/22 at 9 am. Delayed negotiations until Wed, 10/27 at 2 pm. Please have offers in by Wed at 12 noon.
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $144,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash in the town of Aurelius in which a pickup truck struck the bottom of a railroad br…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Police said that the driver of a pickup truck that hit a bridge in Aurelius Monday was later pronounced dead.
A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a Union Springs house, displacing a family of four.
Musicians from Auburn and beyond are mourning one of their own after Leonard "Leon" Miller passed away Oct. 4 at the age of 45.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
More than eight years after the Fred L. Emerson Foundation and Seward House Museum removed Thomas Cole's "Portage Falls on the Genesee" from t…
For the sixth consecutive day, most of the Cayuga County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held next week for the new Auburn public safety building, the city announced.
For 19 months, Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman has been leading the local COVID-19 response. Two weeks ago, she joi…