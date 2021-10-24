4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $144,900

Outstanding Opportunity to own this impressive, 1,584 sq ft, 2-Story, Classic Beauty! Newly landscaped and recently tastefully updated and freshly painted throughout, the 1st floor of this unique Solvay home boasts a bright, spacious kitchen with alluring new flooring and cabinetry; large formal dining room and charming, expansive living room, both with original oak hardwoods (freestanding electric fireplace conveys); a newly carpeted bedrm; an oversized, updated 1/2 bath; convenient office/flex space, complete with shelving (these 3 adjacent rooms are perfect for a master suite); and for addt'l living space, enjoy the inviting, enclosed frt porch with multiple windows for lots of natural light. Upstairs, you'll find a nicely updated full bath and authentic pine hardwoods running throughout the hall and the 3 nice-sized bedrms, 2 with connecting walk-in closets, the 3rd with stairs to the attic. Other bonuses include a full attic, full basement with laundry and detached garage w/loft, all with ample storage. This could be YOUR beautiful NEW HOME! Delayed showings until Fri, 10/22 at 9 am. Delayed negotiations until Wed, 10/27 at 2 pm. Please have offers in by Wed at 12 noon.