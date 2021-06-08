4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $147,000

Welcome to 112 Meays! This 3/4 bedroom 2 full bath ranch in the Baldwinsville school district has been tastefully renovated and is ready for new owners! Updates include a brand new kitchen with solid surface counters, new stainless appliances, new cabinets, and new backsplash. Both bathrooms were renovated with subway tile showers, tile floors, and all new fixtures. The house has been fully painted inside and out, a new garage door with opener was added, and all new flooring has been installed including new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen looks into the family room, giving a very open feel with tons of natural light. Off the kitchen to the back is either a bedroom or second living space with full bath, perfect for either use! Outside is a freshly sealed driveway, some new landscaping, and the covered deck off the back overlooks a fully fenced yard with shed. The basement is unfinished but has tons of potential for future improvement/finishing. Laundry is conveniently found on the first floor, and all appliances remain! Minutes to 690 and priced to sell! Showings begin immediately, and negotiations are delayed until Monday 6/7 at 12pm. Must see and move in ready! View More