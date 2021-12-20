Home is being sold in as-is condition. Appliances are included in as-is condition. Convenient Onondaga Hill location close to grocery store, Community Hospital and OCC. Contemporary floor plan for this vintage home. Loads of potential. Extremely private fenced in backyard. Three of the bedrooms have built in cabinets with drawers and the fourth bedroom has natural paneling. There is a laundry shoot from main floor hallway to basement laundry area. Delayed showings until 12/18/21 at 8am. No negotiations until 12/22/21 at 5pm.
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $150,000
