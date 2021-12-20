 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cayuga Community College

4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $150,000

4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $150,000

Home is being sold in as-is condition. Appliances are included in as-is condition. Convenient Onondaga Hill location close to grocery store, Community Hospital and OCC. Contemporary floor plan for this vintage home. Loads of potential. Extremely private fenced in backyard. Three of the bedrooms have built in cabinets with drawers and the fourth bedroom has natural paneling. There is a laundry shoot from main floor hallway to basement laundry area. Delayed showings until 12/18/21 at 8am. No negotiations until 12/22/21 at 5pm.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News