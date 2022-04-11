4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $159,900

No Pictures- Seller is in the process of packing/moving and requested no pictures. This beautiful, well-cared for raised ranch is centrally located in the West Genesee School District less than 2 miles from Township 5, Fairmount Wegmans, Target, West Genny High School and all that Camillus has to offer! Since purchasing in 2018, the owner has made multiple upgrades including a brand new master bedroom and bathroom in the basement with a walk-in closet, new breakfast bar installed in the kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, new flooring throughout with natural hardwood floors as well, and more! Come see for yourself on Sunday April 10th during the open house 11:30-3:30. 315-277-1687 (listing agent's direct line). All offers to be reviewed no later than Thursday 4/14.