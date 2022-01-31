 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $159,900

4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $159,900

Well kept split level with bright family room addition. 3 bedrooms with 4th bedroom opportunity in the walk out finished basement including full bathroom and kitchenette. Eat-in kitchen with newer appliances as well as formal dinning room. The exterior offers a deck over looking private back drop. Stand alone shed as well as second dry unfinished basement under great room addition. Hardwoods throughout most of the home. Newer roof

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News