4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $169,000

Tremendous opportunity to own this beautiful Dutch colonial home in Camillus. This home offers 1500 sf of living space plus there is a full attic and basement for future finishing. The main level of this home offers a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room, and a full bath. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, one of which has a separate sitting room/nursery or potential walk-in closet! There is a second full bath upstairs as well. This home has a large, fully fenced backyard and is conveniently located to schools, shopping and the highway! Don't wait too long this one will be gone in no time!