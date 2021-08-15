Charming Cape style home! Features 4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, lovely front porch , spacious living room, large dining room, fully equipped kitchen with granite counters, fully fenced in yard, large full basement. Updates include: Interior paint, new front porch, basement water control system with 25 year transferable warranty, new sump pump, and new lighting! Close to all amenities. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $179,900
