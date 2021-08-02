SPRAWLING SPLIT LEVEL HOME JUST WAITING FOR YOU TO CALL YOUR OWN! YOU'LL LOVE THIS HOME FROM THE MOMENT YOU STEP INTO THE LARGE AND WELCOMING FOYER. SPACIOUS & BRIGHT THROUGHOUT THIS LOVELY ABODE OFFERS YOU A JOYFUL PLACE TO RELAX & APPRECIATE! FANTASTIC EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BROOKHAVEN MAPLE (SOFT CLOSE) CABINETS & GRANITE COUNTERS. BEAUTIFUL LIVING ROOM FEATURING A LARGE BAY WINDOW AND NEW BAMBOO FLOORING! FROM THE FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH PARQUET FLOORING YOU CAN STEP DOWN INTO THE HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING STOVE & ADDITIONAL NEW BAMBOO FLOORS. FOUR NICELY SIZED BEDROOMS, ONE BEING AN OWNERS SUITE WITH A WALK IN CLOSET AND FULL BATH! FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY IS A BONUS! THE PRIVATE AND WILDERNESS LIKE LOT HAS A RED CEDARWOOD FULLY FENCED YARD PERFECT FOR YOUR PETS TO ROAM! SO MUCH STORAGE, SPACE, & PRIVACY! LOW UTILITY BILLS WITH SOLVAY ELECTRIC! PLEASE VIEW THE 3D TOUR ON LINE. FABULOUS LOCATION!
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $189,900
