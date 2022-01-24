Beautifully updated, multi-level property in Terrytown Heights, West Genesee SD!! Welcoming open foyer greets you as you enter this beauty. Updated powder room with washer and dryer hookup located just off the garage entrance. Updated eat in kitchen offers plenty of counter and storage space, with tons of natural light. Upper levels offer 4 Graciously sized bedrooms, updated bathroom and loads of closet space. New Roof, Dry basement, Gleaming hardwoods, Freshly painted inside and out. Make your 2022 goals a reality!!
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $189,900
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
