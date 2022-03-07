This spectacular property is waiting for you! The property extends back to Cayuga Street and provides plenty of room for a pool, playset and a patio! Once inside the spacious home you’ll note the newer kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, a large formal living and dining room as well a first floor bedroom and full bath. A sun filled room off the kitchen would make a perfect in-home office or home schooling area. Upstairs is a second full bathroom and 3 large bedrooms. Add in Solvay electric and this one is too good to pass up! Delayed negotiations until 3.7.2022 @ 5PM.
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $189,900
