A Beautiful Colonial in the Westhill School district. This impressive move-in ready Onondaga Hill Colonial blends 19th-century character and charm with modern-day comforts and amenities. The home is set on more than a half-acre lot and is surrounded by beautiful mature trees and a large lawn, perfect for gardening & entertaining. This home offers 2400+ sf of charming living spaces with 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, and an additional multi-use room perfect for a home office, den, or guest bedroom, a functional basement with Bilco door walkout, and attic space for extra storage. The main floor hosts a large living room with original built-in bookshelves and a wood-burning fireplace with a gorgeous mantel, a dining room that opens to an enclosed sunroom, and an impressive eat-in kitchen with custom wood cabinets, a double oven, and a large island with a built-in cooktop, sink, and dishwasher. You'll also enjoy overlooking the yard and gardens from two main level decks. This home is complete with a unique 2 car garage with a loft and a separate space perfect for a workshop/garden shed. Subtle charm and recent upgrades make this exceptional Onondaga Hill Colonial a great place to call home!
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $189,900
