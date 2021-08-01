4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $199,900

Old world charm combined w/ local history. This home was built by the Cleveland’s in the 1800s. This 4 bedroom (optional 5th bedroom/office/study) 1 bath is full of potential & character. Large eat-in kitchen, w/ a large island, island sink, dishwasher, double wall oven, and pocket office. This kitchen has been the center point for entertaining for the last 150+ years. Past the spacious kitchen you’ll find a large formal dining room, that is open to a fully enclosed front porch. Around the corner, you’ll find a HUGE living room w/ crown molding, built-in bookshelves, & a wood-burning fireplace ready for a gas insert. Full bathroom & mudroom/laundry room round up this enormous first floor. Upstairs you’ll find 3 nicely sized bedrooms w/ original hardwood floors, & unique closets w/ built-ins. Clean dry basement w/ bilco doors that lead out to the well manicured .70 acre lot w/ landscaping, flower gardens, 2 car detached garage with loft, and attached garden house. The driveway connects to both Cleveland and Makyes road. New 200 amp electrical panel, fridge, dishwasher, front door + more. Delayed showings till Thursday 4/29/21 at 3PM & Delayed negotiations till Tuesday 5/4/21 at 12PM