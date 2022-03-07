Very impressive home located on a quiet Westvale street with many updates. The stunning remodeled kitchen features white cabinetry, Energy Star appliances and a large eating area. Three bedrooms upstairs and a fourth bedroom off the living area makes a for a great master or in-home office. Spacious dining room. Updated bathrooms. New wood floors. Other improvements include new hot water tank, comfort windows, vinyl siding. Heated garage. Gorgeous, landscaped fully fenced back yard. Meticulously kept inside and manicured outside.....this home shines.
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Auburn Police Department officer is facing sexual abuse and official misconduct charges accusing him of having an inappropriate relationshi…
The mother of an Auburn teenager convicted of murder last year was sentenced Thursday for intimidating a witness in that case, as well as poss…
Chipotle Mexican Grill could be the next restaurant chain to come to Grant Avenue.
A customer who purchased a Powerball ticket at a Cayuga County convenience store is $50,000 richer.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Two years after opening a medical oncology and hematology center within its existing main building, Auburn Community Hospital is seeking a ser…
An Auburn woman has turned her talent for taking pictures of beautiful views into a business.
State police have charged a Syracuse man with illegally possessing a loaded weapon — and may add charges related to a burglary — after they to…