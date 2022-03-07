 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $199,900

4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $199,900

Very impressive home located on a quiet Westvale street with many updates. The stunning remodeled kitchen features white cabinetry, Energy Star appliances and a large eating area. Three bedrooms upstairs and a fourth bedroom off the living area makes a for a great master or in-home office. Spacious dining room. Updated bathrooms. New wood floors. Other improvements include new hot water tank, comfort windows, vinyl siding. Heated garage. Gorgeous, landscaped fully fenced back yard. Meticulously kept inside and manicured outside.....this home shines.

