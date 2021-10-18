4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $214,900

For all of those buyers that have "given Up .."DON'T!" Come see this Classic, Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial meticulously maintained. Seriously, meticulously maintained. Comfort Oversized windows throughout (Even in the basement!) that overlook beautiful grounds. There are Hardwoods up and down and in all bedrooms, Large Owners bedroom with private bathroom, the rest of the bedrooms are good size. formal dining room, large front to back living room, eat in kitchen with island, built in oven, Bosch dishwasher, refrigerator, cook top, and views to a beautiful back yard. Family room has a large stone gas fireplace, hd woods, slider that leads to a pvc type and beautiful back yard the Lawn sprinkler system in front and back keeps the lawn to perfection. The garage has epoxy floors to keep the dirt down along with water so the owner could rinse his/her car off in the winter. Location is great and the condition is terrific! This house is pristine and Priced to sell! Showings start Monday October 18th @ 9am. Don't give up, this house has been waiting for you!