Welcome to 4245 Wolf Hollow Road - a beautiful well-cared for colonial! This home is situated on a quiet, low-traffic, mature tree-lined street in the West Genesee school district. It has 4 bedrooms,1.5 baths with an additional shower in the basement. This home features stunning refinished hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous cherry hardwood walls with custom built-in cabinets in the family room, two natural stone fireplaces (one wood, one natural gas) for the cold winter nights and central air for the hot summer days, spacious kitchen, formal dining room, partially finished basement and a large two car garage. A truly wonderful home. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $214,900
