4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $215,000

Welcome Home! This lovely 4 bed 3.5 home features over 2,000 sq/ft of living space and is awaiting its new owner. Featuring lots of natural light, large open living/dining room, brand new roof and affordable Solvay Electric! Fully finished walkout basement with in-law potential has wood burning fireplace, full bath & lots of storage. Open house Sunday 3/13 11am-1pm. Schedule your showing and make this house your home!

