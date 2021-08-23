 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $215,000

Showings start right away. 16 Regatta Row is a very appealing 4 bed, 3 Full bath colonial located on quiet dead end. First floor has classic, traditional layout including a guest suite, spacious family room, laundry and access to the lower-level patio. The second floor has formal living & dining rooms, eat in kitchen w/ island, and welcoming deck off the dining room. It also has three good sized bedrooms, and a spacious hallway. Updates include a new roof, new carpet, new garage doors and a new stove. The broken cabinets in the kitchen will be replaced! Exceptional value!

