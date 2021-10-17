4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $221,000

Absolutely one of a kind! Nestled in between 2 beautifully and Peaceful, tree-lined parcels. The moment you walk in this Unique Home, you’ll be wow’d!! The first floor offers so many great features including Cathedral ceilings with Skylights that shine unlimited natural light. The kitchen offers a great amount of cabinet space, a breakfast bar, and all appliances. The formal Dining space is lined with windows that offer amazing views. As you walk through the 1st flr, you will also find a 2nd Living room/ Den, 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bath and 1 half bath w/ the convenience of 1st floor Laundry. Walk upstairs using one of the 2 staircases and you will find a very large master suite incl. a master bath with dbl vanities, a walk in closet, gas stove and walkout balcony to enjoy a peaceful and private night under the stars. Continue thru the 2nd floor to anther half bath, and full bedroom with skylight and upstairs loft space. The basement is Partially finished and provides lots of Storage. Step outside on the back deck and enjoy your own private Oasis. Enjoy sitting by the firepit or under the gazebo. This amazing Property is truly a unique one!! West Genesee Schools district.