4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $224,900

Have you been waiting for a 4 bedroom home in the Westhill School district? Search no more and move right into this charming Colonial on quiet residential street. Enjoy the large newly painted bedrooms, updated bathroom and freshly redone kitchen with eat-in area. Partially finished basement with built-in bar, back up generator that has never been used, new carpeting over hardwoods upstairs. Large backyard with patio and shed. This home has been lovingly taken care of and updated over the years. Delayed showings until 4/9 at 11:00 and best and final offers due by Monday 4/11 at noon.