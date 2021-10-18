4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $229,900

Beautiful colonial home on a nice street in the West Genesee School District! This home features a remodeled kitchen with all new appliances, spacious living room and new windows throughout. Off of the kitchen has extra cabinets and possible office space. There are 4 bedrooms, the large master bedroom has a potential sitting area, and 2 full bathrooms that have both been remodeled. Hardwood floors throughout, some new doors and all new interior paint. The dining room has a walkout sliding door onto the deck that overlooks an inground pool with diving board and a slide. Fully fenced in backyard with shed. Well kept landscaping and oversized driveway that can fit multiple vehicles. 1 car attached garage and full basement, there is a room in the basement that has many possibilities, AC and heat were added to the basement area. Don't miss out on this home, make your appointment today!!