4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $230,000

Welcome to this meticulously kept 2000 Sq ft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch in the heart of Solvay.tandem 2 car heated garage, Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, open to a spacious dining room. Enjoy your time on the enclosed newly screened back porch overlooking a spacious back yard. Large master bedroom with bath. Both bathrooms are up to date. Beautiful hardwoods throughout. Lower level with spacious bar with wood burning fireplace and half bath. Mechanicals are up to date. Roof is in the last 5 yrs. Garage floor resurfaced in 2018. Front main door/storm door new 2018. Don't miss out on this gem!!