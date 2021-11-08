Welcome to this meticulously kept 2000 Sq ft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch in the heart of Solvay.tandem 2 car heated garage, Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, open to a spacious dining room. Enjoy your time on the enclosed newly screened back porch overlooking a spacious back yard. Large master bedroom with bath. Both bathrooms are up to date. Beautiful hardwoods throughout. Lower level with spacious bar with wood burning fireplace and half bath. Mechanicals are up to date. Roof is in the last 5 yrs. Garage floor resurfaced in 2018. Front main door/storm door new 2018. Don't miss out on this gem!!
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $230,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to The Citizen's 2021 Cayuga County-area election results page. After the polls close at 9 p.m., we will begin updating the page with …
A developer is looking to find the Auburn Fire Department some new neighbors on Seminary Street.
A Throop man faces 10 years in prison for selling a mixture of drugs that caused an overdose death.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Like many, Courtney Demarest had plenty of downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also like many, she noticed that people could use a smile du…
Following an Oct. 31 report on Cayuga County municipalities "opting out" of parts of New York state's marijuana law, The Citizen has learned o…
After a change in ownership, the Great Outdoors RV Superstore has pulled out of Fingerlakes Mall.
After more than a quarter century prosecuting criminal cases for the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office, Jon Budelmann will be moving to…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.