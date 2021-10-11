You'll love the generous amount of space in this 3 level split with 4 bedrooms and 2 + 1/2 baths. Located in an established & diversified neighborhood close to major highways, thruway, shopping & restaurants. This home is in great shape! The roof is only 6 years old and many other improvements have been made to the property including a gorgeous brand new bay window in the living room (see list in photos). All appliances stay. Zoned electric heat with low cost Solvay Electric! Large, dry unfinished basement can be used for storage, an office space, media room, fitness room or finish it off to suit your needs. Fully fenced yard! Basic Star exemption of $800 if qualified.
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Police said a man who had just arrived for work Tuesday morning at Tessy Plastics in Elbridge was pronounced dead after his vehicle rolled int…
- Updated
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
- Updated
PORT BYRON — What was Brenda's is now Brian and Bonnie's.
- Updated
A commercial development project is planned for one of the busier intersections in Auburn.
- Updated
Police have released the names of the two people who died in a motor vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Auburn.
- Updated
A nine-month investigation into an Auburn overdose death has led to the arrest of a Throop man accused of selling drugs to the victim.
- Updated
SKANEATELES — The Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education approved the firing of a teaching assistant who told the board she's …
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Cayuga County on Wednesday reported its 104th death of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Updated
Auburn firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 34 Franklin St. on Wednesday night.