4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $235,000

You'll love the generous amount of space in this 3 level split with 4 bedrooms and 2 + 1/2 baths. Located in an established & diversified neighborhood close to major highways, thruway, shopping & restaurants. This home is in great shape! The roof is only 6 years old and many other improvements have been made to the property including a gorgeous brand new bay window in the living room (see list in photos). All appliances stay. Zoned electric heat with low cost Solvay Electric! Large, dry unfinished basement can be used for storage, an office space, media room, fitness room or finish it off to suit your needs. Fully fenced yard! Basic Star exemption of $800 if qualified.