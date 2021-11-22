Pictures do not do this house justice! So much more than meets the eye...from the outside it's an unassuming Cape Cod - yet on the inside it's the gift that keeps on giving! This house has unbelievable space and Owner has added many quality features to make this home meet all of your needs. The first floor has 2 generous size bedrooms. The master bedroom has an added walk-in closet and sliding glass door to a private deck overlooking the fully fenced backyard. The 2nd bedroom on the first floor is currently being used as a playroom. The main floor also showcases a fabulous updated sunroom w an electric fireplace. The 2nd floor was remodeled adding walls, storage space, walk-in closet, electric baseboard heat and more to create 2 bedrooms plus a rec room. The walk-out finished basement has been totally remodeled with new LVT flooring, ceilings, and additional walls added. Wonderful space for entertaining with a kitchenette, large living space for a family room or home theater, plus large laundry room, office and full bath. Huge backyard with playground and above ground pool with lots of extra space to hang out and barbeque! This house has it all!
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $245,000
