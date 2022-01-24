4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $250,000

West Genesee Schools! Looking for a 4 bedroom colonial with a two car garage close to all amenities ? This Home is beautiful. This home features a grand living room with lots of natural light adorned with a wood burning fireplace, beautiful formal dining room, eat in kitchen with all appliances & extra large pantry, upstairs you will find 4 large bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is a fully finished basement with plush carpet and another fireplace Plenty of updates, but also room to make your own choices and make this your home. Large flat backyard in a convenient, much sought after neighborhood.