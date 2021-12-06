4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $259,900

WELCOME HOME! BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT (EXCEPT FAMILY ROOM) LOVELY FRONT TO BACK LIVINGROOM WITH BAY WINDOW, FORMAL DINING WITH BAY WINDOW, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, 3 PANTRIES, SOLID SURFACE COUNTER TOPS, GARDEN WINDOW, RECESSED LIGHTS, BREAKFAST AREA W/ATRIUM DOOR TO DECK. FAMILYROOM ADDITION (DONE BY ELDAN HOMES) WITH GAS FIREPLACE, BUILT-INS AND WINDOW SEAT, SLIDER TO DECK. UPSTAIRS 4 GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE CLOSETS AND MASTER BATH WITH DOUBLE THE COUNTER SPACE! LARGE LOT WITH PLENTY OF ROOM. HOME IS WELL MAINTAINED, ROOF APPOX 10 YEARS, FURNACE APPROX 7YEARS, AND MORE! READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN AND ENJOY!!