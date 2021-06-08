4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $280,000

Nothing to do, just move in, better than NEW !! This 2041 sq ft transitional home backs to a private, tree lined yard on 1 acre. Open & airy, inviting floor plan with lavish, recent updates that is great for entertaining. New hardwoods, new ceramic flooring, paint, light fixtures, updated powder room, new, eat in kitchen including appliances, granite countertops, island seats 3 stools, cabinetry, backsplash, farm sink & faucet, pantry too. Door off eating area to new deck & Pergola. Family room has gas fireplace, newer carpet. First floor laundry/mudroom with door off to backyard-new steps. Upstairs you will find all new carpet, 4 bedrooms, updates in the 2 full baths ( main done 2018 ). Huge, master bedroom, walk-in closet, master bath with whirlpool tub & separate shower. Full basement is dry and has plenty of storage. Furnace & tankless hot water heater are both 2012. New A/C will be put in, in by June. Roof is 12 years old. Private oasis yard with many perennials. New driveway 11/2020. Insulation 2021. Newer garage doors & opener. *Buyer can save $ 779. off School taxes if they apply for STAR Exemption. Make this Yours; Come See ! Sit Back & Relax this Summer ! View More