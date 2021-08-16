4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $284,900

This well-maintained custom built ranch is located on a private road off N. Orchard Rd, designed for easy but elegant living on one floor. There are a number of features that make this home stand out. A unique hip roof design, vaulted Great Room w/ tray ceiling & open floor plan w/ 9' ceilings. The owner's suite in the rear-left corner of home. The right side of home offers 3 bedrooms and a full bath that can be tucked away with a pocket door off the Great Room. The 12 course basement offers extra height for future finished space. This move in ready home has been freshly painted throughout and new carpets in all the bedrooms. Plus a new Electric furnace-A Solvay Electric advantage!! A must see! In addition, this home is close to all amenities, including Westvale Plaza and Fairmount Fair.