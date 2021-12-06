This beautiful home has been lovingly cared for by the original owners. Inviting foyer beckons you into the spacious & light infused living room. Great dining room for those holiday meals! Family room off the kitchen is cozied up with a fireplace to snuggle by. Roof is only 2 years old & furnace is only 4! New windows throughout! Basement area could easily be made into a recreation room & has a new walk out door. 4 good size bedrooms on the 2nd floor. And....it's on a cul de sac!!!! Great perk-whole house generator!!! No showings until 11-14-2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $289,000
