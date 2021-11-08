4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $295,000

This meticulous home will not last long. This unbelievable home features 4 bedrooms two with walk-in closets. New appliances in the kitchen. The sunroom overlooks the manicured fenced-in backyard. Speaking of the backyard, it features an above ground 21' pool and a play set that rivals most playgrounds. The finished walk out basement has new floors, updated cabinets, countertop and microwave along with the laundry area, an office (could be a 5th bedroom), a bathroom and storage space. There are new cameras and solar lights and a new radon mitigation system, new furnace and new hot water tank. So many great items about this house it is hard to list them all. PLEASE NOTE: No showings until after 6:00 PM. ** SQ Footage: is 1618 with the first floor and the second floor combined - IT DOES NOT include the sq footage for the finished walkout basement.